Cadillac Man Arrested For Reportedly Possessing Child Porn

A Cadillac man was arrested for having child porn.

28-year-old Jeremy Steed was arrested on Wednesday on one count of possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Steed is suspected of using Pinterest to access and obtain the child pornography.

Pinterest contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who passed two cyber tips to the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Child Taskforce in Traverse City.

Detectives began investigating and Steed turned himself into the Wexford County Jail on Wednesday.

He was arraigned on the same day. If convicted Steed faces up to eight years in prison.

The Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the prosecution of Steed and he will be back in Court on October 24th.