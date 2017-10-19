Fire Board Votes to Dissolve the Grand Traverse Rural Fire Department

The Grand Traverse Rural Fire Department has been dissolved.

This decision was made by the Fire Board at their meeting Wednesday night.

The Department was created years ago when ten townships banded together to help lower costs when purchasing and insuring their trucks and equipment.

But over the years the cost of the equipment as well as how the insurance is calculated have changed, and the townships grew stronger, allowing them to operate independently.

What started with ten townships dropped to just five.

And now the remaining townships have voted to dissolve the Rural Fire Department altogether.

This doesn’t mean that the coverage will change, all the stations will remain the same, and the mutual aid agreements mean all townships will continue to work together – it’s mainly the name on the side of the trucks that will change.

The cost to taxpayers isn’t changing either according to Doug Mansfield, the Union Township Supervisor.

This decision was being discussed for the last six months, and at this time they are still going through and inventorying assets.

The Grand Traverse Rural Fire Department will official dissolve on March 31st of 2018.