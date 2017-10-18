Unclaimed Property up for Auction in Lansing this Weekend

This weekend the state of Michigan will auction off unclaimed items.

Under Michigan Law, the state Treasury Department receives abandoned safe deposit box contents.

The Department works to return the property to their rightful owners or heirs, but the items that can’t be reunited with their owners must be sold at auction.

The auction is this weekend, October 21st and 22nd at the Lansing Center in downtown Lansing.

Up for auction is a wide variety of items, including coins, currency, jewelry, precious metals, stamp collections, and more.

Proceeds from the auction can still be claimed by their rightful owners by contacting the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Program.

The auction is open to the public and doors open at 8am both days with the bidding starting at 9.