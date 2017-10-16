Ford Recalls over One Million Pickups for Safety Concerns

Over one million Ford pickups are being recalled because the door might not close and latch.

Ford is recalling certain 2015 to 2017 model year F-150’s and 2017 Ford Super Duty vehicles.

Ford is recalling approximately 1.3 million vehicles to add water shields to the side door latches.

In the affected vehicles a frozen door latch or a bent or kinked cable can cause the door to not open or close.

And even if the door might be able to open or close, it doesn’t mean that it is securely latched. This means it could open while driving, increasing the risk of injury.

So far Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue.

Dealers will install water shields over the door latches and inspect and repair the latch cables if needed at no cost to the customer.