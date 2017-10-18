Two Arrested for Selling Ecstasy

Two people were arrested in the UP on charges of delivering ecstasy.

On Tuesday detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team along with uniformed officers from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department and MSP Troopers responded to a home on Midway Drive in Negaunee.

They arrested two people at the home on a four count felony warrant.

The two suspects, a 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were arrested on one count of conspiracy to deliver MDMA/Ecstasy and three counts of delivery of Ecstasy.

They have been lodged in the Marquette County Jail.

Their names are being withheld pending arraignment.