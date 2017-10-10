Three Arrested for Drunk Driving after Racing in Mason County

We can now show you the three people who where arrested after police say they crashed while street racing.

It all happened around 11:30 Monday night near the intersections of Lakeshore, Summit, and Meisenheimer in Mason County’s Summit Township

According to deputies, one of the racers, a 23 year-old Scottville man, lost control of his

vehicle, left the road and rolled over.

Deputies also say the other racers, a 25 year-old Shelby woman and a 22 year-old Ludington man were both in a vehicle when they left the road and struck several trees after the man grabbed the wheel and jerked the vehicle off the road.

The 23 year-old male driver of one car and 22 year-old male passenger of the other were treated for minor injuries.

They have been identified as Megan Brown, Alberto Ramirez, who were in the car that went off the road and hit a tree.

They were both charged with operating while intoxicated first offense.

Brayden Chavalia was the driver of the car the rolled and he also has been charged with operating while intoxicated first offense.

All three have posted bond and were released from the Mason County jail pending their next court date.