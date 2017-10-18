Lake City Man Killed in Kalkaska County Crash

A man is dead following an accident in Kalkaska County.

At around 12:50 Tuesday afternoon, troopers responded to a crash on M-72 near Wish Bone Road in Kalkaska County’s Bear Lake Township

According to the MSP, a 21 year-old man from Lake City was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the back of a Kalkaska County Road Commission dump truck.

The Road Commission truck was legally stopped with his blinker activated

while waiting to make a left turn when the accident happened.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on scene by responding paramedics.

The driver of the Kalkaska County Road Commission truck received only minor injuries and was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for further evaluation.

At this time, police aren’t sure if alcohol was a factor in the accident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.