Person Of The Week: Caleb LaFond

This week’s Person Of The Week is a student who made school history.

Caleb LaFond is a student at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center’s Power Sports and Equipment program.

Caleb recently made history at the WM CTC, being the first student to win a medal at a national competition.

Caleb was participating in the marine portion of the SkillsUSA competition in Ketucky, and won the silver after taking an exam.

Caleb says he was always interested in this type of work, but gained interest in the marine portion after speaking with his instructors.

Those instructors say Caleb is a very smart student and they’re very proud of him.

For working hard and making history, Caleb LaFond is this week’s Person of the Week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way and you’d like to nominate them — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”