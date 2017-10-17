Due to Increased Testing in Area, New DNR Deer Check Station to Open in Osceola County

Due to increased disease monitoring, a new deer check in station will soon open in Osceola County.

Starting Nov. 1, a new DNR deer check station will be available in Osceola County for hunters looking to age their deer and provide other biological data to receive a successful deer hunter and deer management cooperator patch.

Hunters also can submit their deer head for disease monitoring.

The new check station – located on U.S. 10 in Reed City will be a half-mile west of the U.S. 131 interchange and will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This location also will be open on the first weekend of firearm deer season, Nov. 18 and 19. It will be closed on state holidays, including Nov. 10, Nov. 23-24 and Dec. 25-26.

Disease monitoring has increased due to a cow in the area testing positive for bovine tuberculosis in May 2017.

Voluntarily bringing a deer or deer head to a check station for testing allows the DNR to track the prevalence of the disease in the population and informs hunters whether their deer has the disease.