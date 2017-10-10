Ride Sharing App Uber Comes to Traverse City

The ride sharing company Uber announced that they will begin operating in Traverse City.

Uber is a ride sharing system where drivers are locals who use their own vehicles to give their neighbors rides to where they need to go.

Drivers work on their schedule, and when operating are connected to customers through a smartphone app.

Users request a ride from their location to where they need to go and the app sets them up with a local driver.

Once a driver is set up and on their way, users can see driver’s name and photo, and information on the car they’re keeping an eye out for.

The app tracks the driver’s location so you’ll know when they arrive.

And once you’re at your destination you hop out and go on your way. Payment is set up through the app and automatically charged at the end.

Over the next few weeks Uber will be onboarding Traverse City residents interested in becoming drivers.

Another ride sharing app called Lyft, is already operating in Traverse City.