Driver Arrested for Drunk Driving After Deputy Finds Her Asleep Behind the Wheel

A driver was arrested after police found her asleep in her vehicle alongside the road.

It happened on Monday around 5:30 in the evening along M-204 in Suttons Bay Township.

A deputy on patrol say a Honda Civic stopped on the shoulder of the road.

The car had tinted windows and the deputy couldn’t see inside. That’s when he stopped and went to check on the vehicle and anyone who was inside it.

Walking up to the running vehicle the deputy could see a woman in the driver’s seat who looked like she was sleeping.

The deputy knocked on the window and even the hood several times to try and wake her.

The woman eventually woke up and stepped on the gas pedal, but the car was in park.

The deputy then spoke with the driver, a 26-year-old woman from Traverse City.

She was found to be intoxicated and arrested for drunk driving. She was lodged at the Leelanau County Jail where her BAC was found to be more than double the legal limit.