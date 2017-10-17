Kingsley Man Arrested for Wearing Firearm on Waist While Intoxicated

A Kingsley man was arrested for having a loaded gun while drunk after police received reports of him urinating on his vehicle.

It happened last Friday around 7:30 in the evening at an apartment on South Brownson Avenue in Kingsley.

That’s where the deputies were called for the report of a man who appeared to be drunk and was saying that he had a gun.

Witnesses told deputies that the man was urinating on his vehicle and arguing with people outside of his apartment.

Deputies located the man at his apartment and say he was wearing a handgun on his waist.

The man showed signs of being intoxicated.

Deputies were able to remove the handgun, which was loaded.

After interviewing witnesses and speaking with 24-year-old, he was arrested for possessing a firearm while drunk.

A test at the jail is said to found his blood alcohol content was .21 percent at the time.