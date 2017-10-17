MSP Posts Participating in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on October 28th

The Michigan State Police is again partnering with other law enforcement agencies for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The MSP’s 30 posts will participate in the one-day ‘Take-Back’ effort from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, by serving as drop-off points for Michiganders to discard expired, unused and unwanted pills, which will be destroyed.

No liquids, inhalers, patches, or syringes will be accepted.

The MSP says this is an excellent opportunity to properly dispose of something that could potentially be dangerous.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is held twice a year.

During the one-day effort back in April, MSP posts collected 597 pounds of prescription drugs.

Anyone who is unable to participate on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day can anonymously surrender their prescription drugs at any MSP post, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays.