Three Arrested Following Street Racing Accidents in Mason County

Three people are behind bars after police say they crashed while street racing.

It all happened around 11:30 Monday night near the intersections of Lakeshore, Summit, and Meisenheimer in Mason County’s Summit Township

According to deputies, one of the racers, a 23 year-old Scottville man, lost control of his

vehicle, left the road and rolled over.

Deputies also say the other racers, a 25 year-old Shelby woman and a 22 year-old Ludington man were both in a vehicle when they left the road and struck several trees after the man grabbed the wheel and jerked the vehicle off the road.

The 23 year-old male driver and 22 year-old male passenger were treated for minor injuries.

All three involved were reportedly drunk at the time of the incident.

They were arrested for operating while intoxicated and lodged in the Mason County Jail.