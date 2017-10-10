Body of Missing Woman Found in Sault Ste. Marie

A Sault Ste. Marie woman that hasn’t been seen for more than two weeks has been found dead.

The body of 47 year-old Erin Marie Stocker was found near War Memorial Hospital in an overgrown area behind cargo trailers, and it appeared as if the body had been there for some time.

Stocker was reported missing by her mother on October 2nd.

Police say her body was about a mile from where she lived.

The Medical Examiner’s office was brought in and determined Stocker died of natural causes.

The investigation is now closed.