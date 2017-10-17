Police Investigating After Marijuana Found in Child’s Mouth at Daycare

Police are investigating after marijuana was found inside a child’s mouth.

On Friday, an employee at Next Generation Learning Center in Manistee County reported that she pulled a small item out of a child’s mouth.

Employees said the item closely resembled marijuana, and police were immediately called.

Police have since confirmed the item was marijuana.

The child was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, but suffered no health consequences as a result.

Police conducted an investigation and determined the marijuana was likely

brought in by someone not employed by the Next Generation Learning Center.

The room was searched by a police dog and cleaned extensively prior to reopening.

The Next Generation Learning Center says its top priority is to provide a safe and secure environment and that they have taken this very seriously and have acted according to their normal safety policies and procedures, including mandatory drug screening on all staff.

The center says they will continue to work cooperatively to address this issue and to maximize safety.