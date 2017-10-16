Utility Work on Peninsula Drive has Authorities Warning Drivers of Possible Delays

Utility work on the Old Mission Peninsula has authorities asking drivers to seek alternative routes.

Starting Monday and lasting until next month, a contractor with Traverse City Light & Power will be upgrading the electric utility line along Peninsula Drive – from north of Bryant Park to Center Road.

This is part of TCL&P’s Circuit Rebuild Project.

The work will impact drivers however, as it requires lane shifts and possible lane closures.

During the work drivers are asked to seek alternative routes to reduce congestion around this area and to help with worker safety.

The work began on Monday and is expected to take until November 6th.