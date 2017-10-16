RECALL – Merkts Cheese Spread Recalls Product Due to Possible Presence of Plastic in Spread

And we have another recall to share with you —

Bel Brands USA is recalling select varieties of their Merkts Cheese Spread as there may be plastic in the product.

Specifically the Port Wine Cheese variety.

These were sold in stores across the US.

The affected products all have a production date of 9-1-17 and a BEST BEFORE date of 04-29-18.

The recall is limited to the Port Wine flavor with UPC: 76306 60200 and Batch code: LC2442A.

While no injury, illness or allergic reaction has been reported at this time, Bel Brands USA, Inc. is issuing this recall as a precautionary measure.

The recall was initiated after several customers reported finding small pieces of plastic in with the cheese spread.

Anyone who has the Merkts Port Wine Cheese Spread that matches the specifications is urged to not consume it, but throw it away.

Questions can be directed to 1-888-840-0096 between 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Eastern Time, Monday through Friday