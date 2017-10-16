This Week is National Teen Driver Safety Week, Schools Encouraged to Participate in Safety Program

This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week.

Last year over 44,000 crashes in Michigan involved drivers between the ages of 15 and 19. 116 people died in those crashes and 829 were seriously injured. That’s more crashes than there were in 2015, but fewer fatalities.

Students in every high school in Michigan will have the opportunity to take part in the “Strive For a Safer Drive,” also called S4SD.

This program is a partnership between Ford Driving Skills for Life and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning that seeks to reduce traffic crashes – the leading cause of death for teens. S4SD helps teens talk to their peers about safe driving.

Up to 60 schools will be selected to develop and implement a student-led traffic safety awareness campaign. Winning schools will receive $1,000 dollars for their campaign. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top five schools. They’ll also get an opportunity to send students to a free hands-on driving clinic.

All Michigan high schools are encouraged to apply for the program.

The application information is available online at Michigan.gov/s4sd and are due November 17.

Last year 50 schools across Michigan participated.