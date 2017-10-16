Woman In Custody After Cutting Monitoring Tether, Violating Parole

A woman is behind bars after police say she cut off her monitoring tether.

On Friday, Troopers received information of a fugitive that had recently cut off her tether monitoring device and had two additional warrants for probation violations out of Grand Traverse County.

After an investigation, an address for her was found in Rapid City.

With the assistance of the Kalkaska County Sheriff office, police spoke with two people that lived in a camper on the property.

The wanted person, a 29-year-old woman from Traverse City was located, and arrested on her outstanding warrants and lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail.