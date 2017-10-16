Man Seriously Injured After Falling From Tree Stand

A man was seriously injured after a hunting accident.

At around 7:42 Sunday night, deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5400 block of N. Quarterline Rd. in Victory Township for the report of a hunter who had fallen from a tree stand.

According to deputies, 48 year-old Benjamin Glen Leiker on Vulcan MI, went to

stand up while hunting out of a tree stand, when the strap broke, causing him to fall to the

ground.

He was airlifted to Munson Hospital in Traverse City by Aero Med with serious injuries.