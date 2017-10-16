One Person Dead After Ambulance Crashes into Car, Falls Off Bridge

A man was killed in a crash where an ambulance ran a stop sign and crashed into a car before tumbling off a bridge.

It happened early Monday morning in Saginaw County’s Maple Grove Township.

According to the MSP, a Mobile Medical Response ambulance was headed back to station along Lincoln Road when it ran the stop sign at Gary Road, colliding with Chevy Impala.

The crash caused the ambulance to go through the metal guard rail and off the bridge where it fell about 30 feet into the Misteguay Creek.

The two paramedics in the ambulance were taken to a local hospital where they are said to be in serious condition.

The driver of the Impala, 21-year-old Dustin Sharp, received fatal injuries in the crash and passed away shortly after being taken from the scene.

The MSP’s crash reconstruction team was on site Monday morning to begin their investigation. A drone was used to map out the accident area.

A crane was being brought in to lift the ambulance out of the creek.

The crash remains under investigation.