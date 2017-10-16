Police Investigating After House Explodes in Manistee County

October 16, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

Police are investigating after an explosion in Manistee County.

At around 9:54 Sunday night, deputies were dispatched to investigate an explosion at 19738 Hoxeyville Rd. in Wellston.

Manistee Central Dispatch had gotten several calls reporting a large explosion and a couple smaller explosions.

Once on scene, deputies found a home that was fully engulfed in flames.

After an investigation, it was determined the home belonged to a Mancelona man.

Deputies contacted the man and learned that he had not been in the home for a week and that he had newer appliances inside.

No one was injured in the fire, and the Michigan State Police Fire Marshall begins investigating today.

