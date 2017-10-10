Three Injured in Crash After Illinois Woman Runs Stop Sign

POSTED October 15, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

Three people were injured during a crash in Wexford County.

At around 1:54 Sunday Afternoon, deputies and rescue crews responded to the intersection of 45 Rd. and E. 48 Rd. in Clam Lake Township for the report of a two vehicle crash.

According to deputies, a woman from Thompsonville, IL was driving south on 45 Rd., when she ran the stop sign and hit a westbound SUV, driven by a man from Grand Rapids.

The woman and a passenger from each vehicle were taken to Munson in Cadillac for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say everyone was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

 

 

 

(An earlier version of this article inaccurately said four were injured.)

