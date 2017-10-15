Watch the Complete 2017 “Dancing with the Y Stars” Performances
The seventh annual “Dancing with the Y Stars” fundraiser took place at the Wex in Cadillac on October 14. The event pairs professional dancers with local “celebrities,” all as a way to raise money for programs at the local YMCA. MI News 26 is a proud sponsor of this community event, and we have complete video of all of this year’s dances in this special online exclusive section.
Click the name of a couple below to watch their dance:
- Blair Bryant & Tom O’Hare
- Daniella Bell & Jake Brown
- Melissa Schultz & Joseph Baumann
- Jenni Johnson & Eli Hoffart
- Kersten Bosscher & Ryan Cichelli
- Janeen Russell & Paul Singer
- Megan Meyering-Brinks & Adam Brinks
- Renata Olson & Jerry Koop
- Tonya Smith & Dave Cox
