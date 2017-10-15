Man Arrested Following Garage Break-In in Leelanau County

Police arrested a man in Leelanau County after he reportedly broke into a garage.

Around quarter after 11 Thursday night deputies were called to a burglary in progress at a home on South Walnut Drive in Elmwood Township.

The residents told dispatch that they had seen a man breaking into their garage.

When deputies arrived they say they found the man still in the garage and he was placed under arrest.

One of the residents had their medical marijuana registration card.

The investigation found that he had used a plastic card to jimmy the lock and get into the building.

Once inside he reportedly found marijuana and was taking the drugs and putting it in his pockets in an attempt to steal it.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Elmwood Township man, was arrested for breaking and entering and for possession of marijuana. He was lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.