Man Arrested After CMU Students Observe Him Watching “Child Porn” on Library Computer

Police in Isabella County arrested a man who they say was watching child porn in a school’s library.

It happened at Central Michigan University’s Park Library on October 4th.

CMU PD tells us that students saw the man watching what could be child porn in one of the study rooms.

The students called police who then arrested the man.

The man was identified as Jeffrey Harris, who is on the Sex Offender Registry for a prior child porn charge.

Working with downstate police, Harris’ home in Ypsilanti was searched, which CMU PD says turned up a computer, a cell phone, and DVDs that could contain child porn.

He has been charged with possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.