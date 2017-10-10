Man Sentenced to Prison After Being Found in Crashed Car With a Meth Pipe and Handgun

A downstate man has been sentenced to prison after he was found in an upside down car with a meth pipe and handgun.

27-year-old Jonathan Mullen of Lansing was arrested back in June when the car he had been driving was found upside down on a non-motorized trail that still under construction.

Mullen was trapped inside.

Inside his vehicle EMTs and police located a pipe typically used to smoke meth and a 9mm handgun sitting next to a magazine that had five-rounds of ammunition in it.

Mullen has a criminal record with four prior convictions for delivery of a controlled substance and he was on parole when this current event happened, having been released from prison earlier in 2017.

And according to the judge during the sentencing, Mullen assaulted another inmate while in the Charlevoix County Jail.

Mullen pleaded guilty to the concealed weapon charge and being a habitual offender and was sentenced to 24 to 90 months in prison.