Child Recovering After Being Hit by Car in Grayling

A child is recovering after being hit by a car in Grayling.

It happened shortly before one in the afternoon on Thursday at the intersection of Maple Street and Ionia Street.

The Grayling Department of Public Safety was called there for the report of a 12-year-old child who was injured as a result of a crash.

The department says the child and his friends were waiting to cross the street when he ran into the roadway and into the path of a vehicle.

He was taken to Munson in Grayling for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.