Ribbon Cut on New Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and Jail

The new Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and Jail is now complete and a ribbon cutting was held Friday Morning.

The current Sheriff’s Office and Jail was built in 1963, and jail administrators say they quickly outgrew the building.

The old jail only had capacity for just under 40 inmates, with very minimal technology and space to work.

Wexford County has more than 130 inmates, with most of them having to be lodged out-of-county.

According to Sheriff Trent Taylor, that costs taxpayers upwards of $700,000 a year.

In addition to lack of space, officials say pipes are leaking, building infrastructure is failing, and technological needs aren’t being met.

Back in August of 2016, county leaders broke ground on the new $12.5 Million facility.

The facility will house both the Sheriff’s Office and Jail.

Officials call it state of the art, and feel it meets the needs of today.

The new jail has a capacity of 158 inmates, with spaces for minimum, medium, and high security.

The project was funded by a federal grant with some of the furniture being donated.

The community has been strong supporters in the project and the feedback has been positive.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to move in and begin using their facility soon.