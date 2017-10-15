Grass Fire Burns Field in Missaukee County

A grass fire burned a field in Missaukee County Friday.

The fire happened just east of M-66 near Workman Rd.

Firefighters say someone was intentionally burner the tops of Christmas Trees in a farm.

A passerby noticed the fire growing, and called 911.

Departments from Lake City, McBain, and the DNR responded to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters doused the flames and kept them from growing, but ultimately let the fire burn itself out.

No structures were damaged by the fire, but it appeared several Christmas trees were lost.