Wexford-Missuakee CTC Hosts Open House

Students and Staff of the Wexford Missuakee Career Technical Center invited friends and family out to the Annual CTC Open House.

Opening the doors to all the classrooms, the public was able to come in and see what students were working on and what the CTC has to offer.

Several activities were available to those touring the classrooms, including sticker collecting, cupcake testing, and several others based on the program they were in.

The Open house also gave younger students looking to enter the CTC a chance to view each program and see which program they might want to join.

The event helped spread awareness to the CTC and what they have to offer.

The staff says this event is something they enjoy because it gives them feedback on how well they are providing education to their students.