Traverse Bay Area CTC Breaks Ground on Nearly $3 Million Expansion

The Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District announced today their plans to add on to the Career Tech Center in Traverse City.

The expansion is a part of a nearly $3 million project to give more than 10,000 feet of space to the Welding, Manufacturing, and Precision Machining programs at the CTC.

Currently, those programs are housed at Northwestern Michigan College, but administrators say this project will bring all students onto one campus.

TBAISD says Michigan’s economic recovery is demanding more workers with increased technical skills, and that local employers cannot find enough qualified workers to meet their needs.

They go on to say the CTC works to alleviate this shortage with their programs.

TBAISD didn’t go to the ballot to get the necessary funds, and are taking all of the requisite costs out of their own budget.

And with several programs growing, administrators say going forward, this expansion was needed.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the 2018-2019 school year.