Illegal Animal Import Penalties Increasing

The penalties for illegally importing animal carcasses into Michigan are increasing under new legislation signed by Governor Snyder this week.

Specifically the bill heightens the penalties for illegally importing deer, elk, and moose carcasses from another state or province.

Snyder said that the bill is about protecting Michigan’s communities, natural resources, and wildlife.

This bill heightens the penalties for illegally importing the animal carcasses to help prevent harmful diseases from entering the state and infecting Michigan’s, deer, elk, and moose populations.

The bill provides the specific penalties for importing full carcasses or specified parts of the carcass.

The increased penalties include up to 90 days in prison, and fines that range from $500 to $2,000.