West Michigan School Undergoing Groundwater Testing

A West Michigan School is being provided with precautionary bottled water while officials wait for the results from groundwater testing.

The testing is being done because a historic disposal area that contained leather scraps was found nearby.

Students and staff at East Rockford Middle School, which is just north of Grand Rapids, are being provided with bottled water until the groundwater sampling is complete.

The MDEQ was notified by land owners in Cannon Township who said they found evidence of the historic dumpsite.

DEQ staff inspected the property and confirmed the waste material, including leather scraps.

The provided documentation showed that a previous owner had let Wolverine World Wide to use a gravel pit as a disposal area.

Other recent experience with these sort of conditions in Kent County showed that this could mean there are PFCs in the groundwater.

Eight properties near the site, including the school, are being tested.

The results of those tests are expected to be available within two weeks. Until then Wolverine is paying for the school as well the other affect properties.