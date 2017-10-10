Osceola County Deputies Searching for Break-In Suspect

Police in Osceola County are asking for your help locating a person of interest from an attempted breaking in.

The attempted break and entering happened at a business in Osceola County’s Highland Township.

At approximately 2:30 in the morning on Wednesday someone tried to break into the M-115 Party Store at the intersection of M-115 and 20 Mile Road.

Security cameras caught this footage of the suspect.

The sheriff’s office is asking for your help to identify the person.

The undersheriff says that the video shows the suspect possibly riding a bike to the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 231.832.2288.