October Marks National Physical Therapy Month

It’s one thing that many of us don’t think about, but when we’re injured, how do we get back to functioning at 100%?

For many injuries, that’s by working with physical therapists.

With October being National Physical Therapy Month, we caught up with the physical therapists at Samaritas in Cadillac.

The therapists told us how after an accident, or stroke, or even amputation of extremities, it doesn’t mean the end of your ability to function.

Physical therapy works with patients to help restore those abilities so that patients can eventually go home to live on their own, or with some assistance.

And at Samaritas they offer Cadillac’s only in-house therapy outside of the hospital.

There patients don’t have to worry about transportation to out-patient facilities, but can undergo their therapy right there in the gym.

And according to Aaron Mazza at Samaritas, it usually doesn’t take long with physical therapy before patients start to feel better.

Mazza said the goal with National Physical Therapy is to help bring to light how physical therapy works to help restore a patient’s ability to function.