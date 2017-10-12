Fire Destroys Historic Skating Rink in Wexford County



A historic Wexford County skating rink was destroyed by a fire.

Shortly after 8:30 Thursday morning, Selma Township fire crews responded to Skatetricity on E. Lake Mitchell Dr.

Once on scene, firefighters could see smoke and feel heat.

Six others departments were then called in to help battle the blaze.

The fire quickly engulfed the entire building, causing it to collapse.

Firefighters say tens of thousands of gallons of water were needed to contain the blaze.

Finally, hours after it began, the fire was finally extinguished at around 2 o’clock, leaving only rubble.

Witnesses recall the memories they made at the Rink, which has been a local staple since the 1940’s.

The owners say they did not have any insurance and have no plans to rebuild at this time.

They went on to say they’re heartbroken, but are glad it wasn’t worse.

Firefighters say no one was in the building, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.