Crews Battle Fire at Historic Skating Rink in Cadillac

A Cadillac landmark appeared to be fully engulfed by fire this morning.

The call came in shortly before 9am that Skatetricity on Lake Mitchell Drive was on fire.

Multiple agencies, including Haring and Selma Townships, as well as Cadillac City were all on scene.

Smoke was seen pouring from the building as crews battled the blaze.

Due to the type of fire and the structure being filled with smoke means crews have to smother the fire before they can go in and attack hot spots.

Shortly after 11am we’re told the roof began to collapse on the structure and flames shot out.

Lake Mitchell Drive is closed at 33 1/2 road and 13th street at M-115 while crews work to knock down the fire.

According to their website, Skatetricity has operated under several different names since the 1940’s.

We will continue to follow this story and update as learn more.