Annual Lowering of Hamlin Lake Starts Monday

Due to a deed that’s over 80 years old, the DNR has to lower the level of a Mason County lake every year.

Starting on Monday, the DNR will start the annual process of lowering Hamlin Lake to its winter level.

The lake-lowering process takes four to eight weeks, depending on any precipitation that falls during the time.

The winter level is maintained approximately two feet below the summer level.

This is done to control ice damage and erosion. A 1936 deed requires that the state of Michigan conduct the lowering every year.