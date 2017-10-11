MDOT Calls Seasonal Pedestrian Island along M-22 a Success

Earlier this year we reported on the new, first of its kind seasonal pedestrian island that was installed in the Traverse City area.

Now MDOT says it was a success for the summer and they look forward to collecting data during the full season in 2018.

Back in June MDOT installed the seasonal pedestrian on M-22 in front of the Discovery Center – Great Lakes in Greilickville.

Rotary Camps and Services, which owns the center, paid for the island and its installation.

The island allows visitors to the center, which has activities on either side of the road, to pause in the middle M-22 and focus on one direction of traffic at a time.

Because the seasonal pedestrian island can be a nuisance for snowplowing operations or a hazard for vehicles, it will be removed for the winter months and reinstalled in the spring.