Downstate Man Leads Deputies on Chase in Stolen Ambulance

A downstate man is behind bars after police say he stole and ambulance and lead them on a chase.

On Saturday, deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an ambulance that was just stolen from a hospital.

MedStar workers had just went inside the hospital to drop off a patient, leaving the ambulance parked outside.

A man out of , who was not a patient, walked out of the hospital and drove away in the ambulance.

A brief chase ensued through the city of Mt. Clemens.

A short time later, the stolen ambulance lost control and stopped in a ditch.

The driver, identified as 21 year-old Eric Preston of Macomb Township, was taken into custody.

Preston was lodged at the Macomb County Jail and is facing one felony count of unlawful driving away of an automobile.