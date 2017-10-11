Woman Dies in Early Morning Fire

A woman is dead following an early morning fire in Mason County.

At around 2:04 this morning, deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with MSP responded to a house fire in the 4600 block of South Pere Marquette Hwy in Mason County’s Summit Township.

The home owner, had reported his house caught fire and that he was unable to get his wife out.

The 2 deputies and trooper attempted to get into the home but were pushed back due to smoke and heat.

Riverton Township Fire, Pere Marquette Township Fire, Ludington Fire along with LIFE EMS all responded to the scene.

She was taken from the home by firefighters, but personnel determined she had passed away in the fire.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall’s Office and detectives from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the fire.