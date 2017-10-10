Police Investigate “Disturbing” Social Media Post

Police were on alert and searching for answers after a social media post raised concerns at a school.

Around 6:30 Tuesday morning, The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office received information about a “disturbing” social media post about East Middle School, made by a 13 year-old.

The post led deputies to begin an investigation into the source and reason for the post.

Due to the timing of the information as it related to the opening of school, the Sheriff’s Office sent patrol cars to East Middle School to ensure the safety of the students and staff while they tracked down the source of the information.

As the investigation went on, the Sheriff’s Office learned two 13 year-olds were having a conversation on social media.

At some point, one of the boys sent screenshots of conservation out over snapchat.

One of the recipients of the snap showed it to their parents and it was relayed to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say neither of the boys were found to have access to weapons nor did they express any intent to hurt anyone, and that the boys stated it was simply a conversation.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and the Sheriff’s Office does not believe there is a threat to anyone.

They are continuing to work with TCAPS to complete the investigation.