School Employee Arrested for Reportedly Accosting Children

Police have arrested a former Farwell School employee after he reportedly had an inappropriate contact with students.

On December 12th, 2016, the school district filed a complaint against 29 year-old Custodian Donovan Cantu.

Detectives with the Clare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the claims, and found that Cantu had allegedly been using an electronic device to communicate with and send pictures to a 13 year-old girl and a 14 year-old girl

Detectives also found that this had been happening since early 2015.

Information was compiled and sent to the Clare County Prosecutor for review.

On September 13th, Detectives arrested Cantu on two counts of Accosting Children for Immoral Purposes and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Cantu was lodged in the Clare County Jail.

On September 14th, Cantu was arraigned on the charges and his bond was set at $40,000.

Cantu posted bond and was released pending his next court date.