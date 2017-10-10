Man Injured After Crashing Into Tree in Cadillac

A man was injured after an accident in Cadillac.

The accident happened around 9:30 Monday night at the intersection of W. 13th St. and 4th Avenue.

According to police, a car was driving west on 13th St. when he lost control, spun around, and hit a tree backwards.

Witnesses say the man was disoriented and wasn’t making sense.

Emergency crews arrived on scene a short time later and placed the man in a neck brace.

The driver, a 26 year-old Cadillac man, was taken to Munson in Cadillac for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, police believe alcohol to be a factor.

The accident remains under investigation.