Police Investigating Social Media Post Related to School in Grand Traverse County

Police were on alert and searching for answers after a social media post raised concerns at a school.

Tuesday morning, The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office received information about a social media post.

The post led deputies to begin an investigation into the source and reason for the post.

Due to the timing of the information as it related to the opening of school, the Sheriff’s Office sent patrol cars to East Middle School to ensure the safety of the students and staff while they tracked down the source of the information.

As the investigation went on, the Sheriff’s Office was able to make speak with those they believed to have posted the information.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and the Sheriff’s Office does not believe there is a threat to anyone at this time.

They are continuing to work with TCAPS to complete the investigation.