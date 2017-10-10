Argument Leads to Break-In, Shooting in Cheboygan County

An argument lead to a break-in and shooting in Cheboygan County.

Sunday night at around 10 O’clock, Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a home in Benton Township for a breaking and entering that evolved into a shooting.

While on their way to the scene, police were told that a person who gained entry into the home had been shot with a .22 rifle by an occupant of the home.

Police were also told the person who had been shot left the scene in a vehicle with several other people.

Shortly after, the vehicle carrying the person who had been shot was stopped by the Cheboygan Department of Public Safety.

An ambulance was called and the person was taken to McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey with a non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from an argument between two people earlier in the day in the city of Cheboygan.

One of the people decided to gather several friends, go to the other’s home and confront that person.

When the occupant of the home would not come out, the home was broken into.

Deputies say the homeowner felt threatened and used the rifle to stop what he perceived as a threat.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are now dealing with several people ranging in age from 17 to 29 years-old that decided to create a confrontation because of an exchange of words.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Prosecutor’s Office.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.