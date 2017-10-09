New Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, Jail, Nearing Completion

The new Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and Jail is nearing completion.

The current Sheriff’s Office and Jail was built in 1963, and jail administrators say they quickly outgrew the building.

The current jail only has capacity for just under 40 inmates, with very minimal technology and space to work.

Wexford County has more than 130 inmates, with most of them having to be lodged out-of-county.

According to Sheriff Trent Taylor, that costs taxpayers upwards of $700,000 a year.

In addition to lack of space, officials say pipes are leaking, building infrastructure is failing, and technological needs aren’t being met.

Back in August of 2016, county leaders broke ground on the new $12.5 Million facility.

The facility will house both the Sheriff’s Office and Jail.

Officials call it state of the art, and feel it meets the needs of today.

The new jail has a capacity of 158 inmates, with spaces for minimum, medium, and high security.

The project was funded by a federal grant with some of the furniture being donated.

And now, with this state of the art facility, Sheriff Taylor says it gives the inmates more room for improvement.

A ribbon-cutting will be held on Friday morning at 11 o’clock.

At this time, it is unknown when the department and jail will move.