Fan who Lost Sight in Eye after being hit with Foul Ball Files Lawsuit Filed Against MLB, Chicago Cubs

Turning to news outside our local region, a Chicago Law Office has filed a lawsuit against the MLB and the Chicago Cubs.

This is said to be on behalf of a fan who lost sight in his left eye after being hit with a foul ball back in August.

On August 29th, 60-year-old John Loos was hit with a ball that was estimated to be going over 100mph as it came off the bat at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors were unable to restore his sight in his left eye.

The suit alleges that more than 1700 fans like Loos are injured each year by baseballs entering the stands.

On September 20th a 2-year-old girl was injured when she was hit in the face by a ball going 105mph at a New York Yankees game.

The suit says the MLB has known that stadiums need to extend their safety netting all the way to the dugouts on each side, but has chosen to not enforce the needed safety standard.

According to the Clifford Law Offices, who are representing Loos, both the Cubs and Yankees management are already looking into extending the safety netting at their home fields.